CIBC Believes Hardwoods Distribution (Other OTC: HDIUF) Still Has Room to Grow

CIBC analyst Hamir Patel maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.26, close to its 52-week high of $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Stella-Jones, and Interfor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hardwoods Distribution with a $18.43 average price target, implying a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$23.00 price target.

Hardwoods Distribution’s market cap is currently $280.4M and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.