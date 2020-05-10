CIBC Believes Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) Won’t Stop Here

CIBC analyst Anita Soni reiterated a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD – Research Report) on May 7 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.39, close to its 52-week high of $28.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Newcrest Mining, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.76.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $11.65. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 22.76M.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.