February 21, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on February 19, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUYResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.79, close to its 52-week high of $43.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $39.33 average price target, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chuy’s Holdings’ market cap is currently $823M and has a P/E ratio of -96.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019