Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 19, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.79, close to its 52-week high of $43.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $39.33 average price target, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Chuy’s Holdings’ market cap is currently $823M and has a P/E ratio of -96.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.25.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.