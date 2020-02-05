Chubb (CB) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Chubb (CB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.33, close to its 52-week high of $165.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.14, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Chubb’s market cap is currently $69.93B and has a P/E ratio of 17.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CB in relation to earlier this year.

