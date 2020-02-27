February 27, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Chromadex (CDXC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Chromadex (CDXCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chromadex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, a 79.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chromadex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chromadex Corp. is a nutraceutical company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It operates through the following segments: Ingredients, Consumer Products, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Ingredients segment offers NIAGEN in an ingredient form to partners.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019