February 14, 2020

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

By Austin Angelo

CIBC analyst Sumayya Hussain maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$15.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hussain is ranked #1889 out of 5913 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $11.19.

The company has a one-year high of $11.46 and a one-year low of $9.88. Currently, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 830.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

