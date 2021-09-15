Chipotle (CMG) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle (CMG – Research Report) on September 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1859.79, close to its 52-week high of $1940.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1880.29 average price target, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on September 7, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1940.99 and a one-year low of $1172.29. Currently, Chipotle has an average volume of 259.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMG in relation to earlier this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is a Mexican food restaurant chain operator. It engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the United States. It offers a focused menu of burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, and salads cooked through traditional methods and served in a unique atmosphere.