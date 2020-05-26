Chipotle (CMG) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

In a report issued on May 21, Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle (CMG – Research Report), with a price target of $1125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1055.70, close to its 52-week high of $1057.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.8% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, McDonald’s, and Starbucks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $871.13, which is a -15.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1100.00 price target.

Chipotle’s market cap is currently $29.44B and has a P/E ratio of 88.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.