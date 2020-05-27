China Online Education Group (COE) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to China Online Education Group (COE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for China Online Education Group with a $36.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.19 and a one-year low of $3.68. Currently, China Online Education Group has an average volume of 57.77K.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.