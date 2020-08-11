Chimerix (CMRX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 48.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimerix with a $8.50 average price target, which is a 151.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Chimerix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.24 million and GAAP net loss of $10.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.69 million.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.