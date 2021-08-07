Chimerix (CMRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Immutep, and Oncorus.

Chimerix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, a 166.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.57 and a one-year low of $2.22. Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 754K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMRX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.