Chimera Investment (CIM) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Chimera Investment (CIM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.19, close to its 52-week high of $22.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Chimera Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, which is a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.99 and a one-year low of $18.10. Currently, Chimera Investment has an average volume of 1.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets.