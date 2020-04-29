April 29, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Chimera Investment (CIM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

By Jason Carr

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIMResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.73, close to its 52-week low of $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimera Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, an 113.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.99 and a one-year low of $6.43. Currently, Chimera Investment has an average volume of 5.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019