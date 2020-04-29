Chimera Investment (CIM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.73, close to its 52-week low of $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimera Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, an 113.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.99 and a one-year low of $6.43. Currently, Chimera Investment has an average volume of 5.29M.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.