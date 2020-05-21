Children’s Place (PLCE) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Children’s Place (PLCE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 46.8% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Children’s Place has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.17, implying a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Children’s Place’s market cap is currently $535.8M and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLCE in relation to earlier this year.

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Place and Baby Place. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.