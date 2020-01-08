January 8, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Chico’s FAS (CHS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

By Carrie Williams

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Chico’s FAS (CHSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chico’s FAS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Based on Chico’s FAS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $6.3 million.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

