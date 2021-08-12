Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment with a $50.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.72 and a one-year low of $9.08. Currently, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment has an average volume of 129.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSSE in relation to earlier this year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.