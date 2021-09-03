Chewy (CHWY) Gets a Hold Rating from CFRA

CFRA analyst S&P Global Research maintained a Hold rating on Chewy (CHWY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.31.

Chewy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.00, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Chewy’s market cap is currently $32.95B and has a P/E ratio of -4371.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 526.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHWY in relation to earlier this year.

Florida-based Chewy, Inc. is an online retailer of pet food, pet supplies, prescriptions and other pet-related products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.