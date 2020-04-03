Chewy (CHWY) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Chewy (CHWY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

Chewy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.33, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Edgewater Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $41.35 and a one-year low of $20.63. Currently, Chewy has an average volume of 2.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHWY in relation to earlier this year.

Chewy, Inc. operates as a web-based, pet supplies e-tailer. The company is an online source for a wide variety of pet products, supplies and prescriptions for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.