Chevron (CVX) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel maintained a Buy rating on Chevron (CVX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gammel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 50.7% success rate. Gammel covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, and Total SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chevron with a $103.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $127.00 and a one-year low of $51.60. Currently, Chevron has an average volume of 15.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVX in relation to earlier this year.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.