Chemours Company (CC) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chemours Company (CC – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemours Company is a Hold with an average price target of $20.33, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on February 14, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.60 and a one-year low of $11.71. Currently, Chemours Company has an average volume of 2.67M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide. The Fluoroproducts segment supplies refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.