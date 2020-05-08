Chemours Company (CC) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on Chemours Company (CC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Roberts covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemours Company is a Hold with an average price target of $14.88, a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Chemours Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and net profit of $100 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CC in relation to earlier this year.

The Chemours Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment produces titanium dioxide. The Fluoroproducts segment supplies refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. The Chemical Solutions segment provides chemicals used in gold production, oil refining, agriculture, and industrial polymers. The firm offers refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, sodium cyanide, performance chemicals and intermediates, and titanium dioxide pigments to the plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining markets. The company was founded on February 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.