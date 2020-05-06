Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.45, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Red Robin Gourmet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $24.14 average price target.

Cheesecake Factory’s market cap is currently $887.4M and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAKE in relation to earlier this year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.