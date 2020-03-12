March 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPTResearch Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 30.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Checkpoint Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

Based on Checkpoint Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.62 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, and CK-302. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

