Check Point (CHKP) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Check Point (CHKP – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.48, close to its 52-week high of $130.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $123.80, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on July 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Check Point’s market cap is currently $17.31B and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. Its solutions cater to the following: point of sale systems, automated teller machines, private and public cloud, and telecommunications providers. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.