Check Point (CHKP) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Check Point (CHKP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.00, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.25 and a one-year low of $80.06. Currently, Check Point has an average volume of 1.61M.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. Its solutions cater to the following: point of sale systems, automated teller machines, private and public cloud, and telecommunications providers. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.