March 3, 2020

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDTResearch Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.53, close to its 52-week low of $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Chatham Lodging has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.66 and a one-year low of $13.39. Currently, Chatham Lodging has an average volume of 263.6K.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels.

