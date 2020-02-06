February 6, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Charter Equity Remains a Hold on Nokia (NOK)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Hold rating on Nokia (NOKResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Snyder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom, and Qorvo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $5.28 average price target.

Based on Nokia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $91.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $219 million.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks.

