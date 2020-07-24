Charter Equity Believes Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) Still Has Room to Grow

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.58, close to its 52-week high of $139.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Nokia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.40, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $766 million and net profit of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $810 million and had a net profit of $214 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.