Charter Communications (CHTR) Receives a Hold from TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Bentley Cross maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications (CHTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $495.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $482.65, close to its 52-week high of $489.04.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $502.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $489.04 and a one-year low of $279.11. Currently, Charter Communications has an average volume of 955.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

