Charter Communications (CHTR) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Charter Communications (CHTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $615.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $517.46, close to its 52-week high of $521.69.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 43.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as MSG Networks, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $533.71 average price target, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $576.00 price target.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.76 billion and net profit of $714 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $296 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

