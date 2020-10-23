Chart Industries (GTLS) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Chart Industries (GTLS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $104.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.91, close to its 52-week high of $89.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 27.6% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, and Halliburton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chart Industries with a $85.70 average price target, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Chart Industries’ market cap is currently $3.13B and has a P/E ratio of 50.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -29.03.

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, and Energy and Chemicals FinFans. The Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics segment supplies engineered equipment and technology-driven process systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Distribution and Storage Western and Eastern Hemisphere segment designs, manufactures, and services cryogenic solutions for the storage and delivery of cryogenic liquids used in industrial gas and LNG applications in different geographical regions. The Energy and Chemicals FinFans facilitates major natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production of their products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, GA.