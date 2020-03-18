Charles Schwab (SCHW) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab (SCHW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles Schwab with a $42.67 average price target, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.65 and a one-year low of $28.00. Currently, Charles Schwab has an average volume of 12.83M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCHW in relation to earlier this year.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments.