ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $39.00 price target from Needham analyst Vikram Bagri today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Bagri is ranked #3306 out of 7552 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChargePoint Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.33, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business.