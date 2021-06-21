June 21, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

By Jason Carr

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPTResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $39.00 price target from Needham analyst Vikram Bagri today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Bagri is ranked #3306 out of 7552 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChargePoint Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.33, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $39.00 price target.

