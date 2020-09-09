September 9, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Chardan Capital Thinks BiomX’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGEResearch Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.37, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.50 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 35.27K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

