Chardan Capital Thinks Axovant Gene Therapies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axovant Gene Therapies with a $13.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.61 and a one-year low of $1.41. Currently, Axovant Gene Therapies has an average volume of 234.9K.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.