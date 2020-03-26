March 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Chardan Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for OncoCyte (OCX)

By Ryan Adsit

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte (OCXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $7.75 average price target.

Based on OncoCyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

