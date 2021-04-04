Chardan Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Immatics (IMTX)

In a report issued on April 1, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Immatics (IMTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Immatics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, representing a 94.8% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Immatics’ market cap is currently $732.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.84.

Immatics NV is engaged in discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors. The company’s pipeline consists of two lead product classes, engineered Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACTengine) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics (TCER). Each therapeutic modality has distinct attributes to produce the desired therapeutic effect for patients at different disease stages and with different types of tumors focusing on particularly hard-to-treat solid cancers.