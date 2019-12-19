Chardan Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.77, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 52.3% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalyst Biosciences with a $27.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.84 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 114.7K.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. Its pipeline includes hemostasis such as Factor VIIa marzeptacog alfa, Factor IX dalcinonacog alfa, and Factor Xa; and anti-complement.