Chardan Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

By Ryan Adsit

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 80.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Cabaletta Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.25.

Cabaletta Bio’s market cap is currently $299.9M and has a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.01.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies. The company was founded by Michael C. Milone, Steven Nichtberger, and Aimee Payne in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

