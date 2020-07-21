Chardan Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ProQR (PRQR)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on ProQR (PRQR – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.12, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

ProQR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, a 351.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on ProQR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.16 million.

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.