Chardan Capital Remains a Buy on Immatics (IMTX)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Immatics (IMTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.31, close to its 52-week low of $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Immatics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immatics NV is engaged in discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors. The company’s pipeline consists of two lead product classes, engineered Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACTengine) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics (TCER). Each therapeutic modality has distinct attributes to produce the desired therapeutic effect for patients at different disease stages and with different types of tumors focusing on particularly hard-to-treat solid cancers.