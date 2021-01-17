Chardan Capital Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Synlogic (SYBX)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Synlogic (SYBX – Research Report) on January 13 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 53.3% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Kaleido Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synlogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

Based on Synlogic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305K and had a GAAP net loss of $13.29 million.

Synlogic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in drug discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, which are orally administered and target hyperammonemia and phenylketonuria. It also works on SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered which treats cancer. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.