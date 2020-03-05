March 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Chardan Capital Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

By Ryan Adsit

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKTResearch Report) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.67.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.32 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

