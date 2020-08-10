Chardan Capital Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $6.25 average price target, representing a 59.8% upside. In a report issued on July 27, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arbutus Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.49 million and GAAP net loss of $13.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $679K and had a GAAP net loss of $23.25 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.