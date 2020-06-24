June 24, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy on Seres Therapeutics Shares, Sees 164% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 5/11, Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)with a price target of $12.5, which implies an upside of 164% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gbola Amusa has a yearly average return of 29.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Amusa has a average return when recommending MCRB, and is ranked #84 out of 6721 analysts.

Out of the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks, 5 rate Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 90.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $9.00.

