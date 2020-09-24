Chardan Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences (FBRX – Research Report), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.52, close to its 52-week high of $52.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 48.2% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forte Biosciences with a $85.00 average price target, representing a 96.4% upside. In a report issued on September 11, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

