Chardan Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 43.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $6.00 average price target, a 101.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 8.55M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.