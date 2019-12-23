Chardan Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.21, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PDS Biotechnology with a $8.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.80 and a one-year low of $2.02. Currently, PDS Biotechnology has an average volume of 91.2K.

