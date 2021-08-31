Chardan Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS – Research Report) on August 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Arbutus Biopharma’s market cap is currently $335.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.00.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.