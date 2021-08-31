August 31, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Chardan Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

By Jason Carr

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUSResearch Report) on August 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arbutus Biopharma’s market cap is currently $335.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019