Chardan Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX – Research Report) on August 14 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Meiragtx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

Based on Meiragtx Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.21 million and GAAP net loss of $15.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGTX in relation to earlier this year.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.